Pregnant Dia Mirza glows in 'work from home' photo





Bollywood actor Dia Mirza, who is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi shares work from home picture. In the photo, Dia is dressed in a floral outfit and looking into the camera.

The mommy-to-be captioned the gorgeous selfie on her Instagram story, “Work from home.”

Dia announced her pregnancy news during Maldives vacation. sharing a baby bump pic, she wrote, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.”

Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman, financial investor of Piramal, Viabhav Rekhi in Mumbai on February 15th in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married according to Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

Dia and Vaibhav were dating for quite sometime but did not divulge. During lockdown, the couple stayed together at Vaibhav’s Pali Hill residence.

This is Dia's second marriage. She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha but they got divorced in 2019. While it is also Vaibhav Rekhi’s second nuptial. He was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi. They have a daughter together.