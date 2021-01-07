Pregnant Anushka Sharma’s pizza date with hubby Virat Kohli





After the check-up done, parents-to-be Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed pizza date. The couple was spotted on Thursday, As the heavily pregnant actress stepped out of the car, protective husband Virat Kohli held his wifey.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen wearing a black short single piece dress while Virat is seen in casuals. Both put on masks.

The actress then took to her Instagram stories and shared picture from her Mumbai residence where Anushka can be seen surrounded by two boxes of yummy pizzas. On Anushka's plate, slices of cheese and pesto pizza, and Margherita pizza were served. The thin crust pizzas were ordered in from Italian fine-dining restaurant Gustoso. 'Go big or go home' Anushka captioned the image.

Anushka Sharma is due in January and the actress is hopeful to return to work in May. Speaking to Times of India, she had said: “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy.”