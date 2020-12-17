Pregnant Anushka Sharma spotted with her dad, looks cool in white





Anushka Sharma, who is scheduled to deliver her first child in January was spotted in the city with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma in Juhu, Mumbai.

The 32-year-old star looks cool in a white maxi dress teaming with blue denim jacket. The mommy-to-be completes her look with white sneakers. She left her hair open. She flaunted her baby bump as she steps out of a swanky black car with her dad.

Anushka and Virat announced the good news of welcoming a baby in the following words, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child in January. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you.” Virat also shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Anushka will deliver her baby next month and she will return to work in May. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she told The Times of India in an interview.









