Pregnant Anushka Sharma shares a funny pregnancy woe





Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli has shared a funny pregnancy woe on her social media handle. The mommy-to-be shared a funny pregnancy post about losing flexibility due to baby bump.

On Wednesday, she shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen sitting on a chair with legs up on chair and holding a bowl of food in her hands. She captioned it, “Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT.”

Anushka’s post garnered huge likes. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap both left comments, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Neeti Mohan also reacted.

Virat and Anushka announced pregnancy in the following words, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

In a separate post, Anushka Sharma quipped that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you,” the actor wished her hubby while Virat had shared a throwback picture from their wedding. He captioned the monochrome image, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”