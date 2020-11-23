Pregnant Anushka Sharma looks fab as she shoots for an ad





Pregnant Anushka Sharma is in her third trimester and before going for maternity leave the heavily pregnant actress shot for a commercial. Sharing a picture of her from the shoot, she wrote, ‘Hey’. The ‘Pari’ actress looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump. She was sitting on a couch. She was shooting in the Film City.

Earlier, she shared picture of her make-up being done. On Sunday, she shared picture of her getting out of her vanity van dressed in a blue gown with mask on.

Anushka Sharma will shoot back-to-back for some days and wrap up her work before going for maternity leave. She will resume work from May 2021. Her due date is January.

In?August this year, Anushka and Virat declared that the baby is arriving in January with a cute photo. Anushka had written: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”



