Pregnant Anushka Sharma goes pink in Prega News ad





Pregnant Anushka Sharma looked fabulous in the new Prega News ad. She donned a pink satin spaghetti strap midi dress and proudly flaunted her baby bump. The ‘Sultan’ actress pregnancy glow was quite evident in the new ad.

Sharing the video, Anushka wrote, “It’s amazing isn’t it, how two little pink lines can change your life? Watch as I share my experience of the pregnancy journey with #PregaNews.” Her fans showered love on the post. One wrote, “Looking Gorgeous." Another wrote, “Love you very much beautiful.”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will welcome their first child in January. The couple recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon , 3 of us Miss you.” Virat also shared a photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.”

Anushka will deliver her baby next month and she will return to work in May. “I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she told The Times of India in an interview.