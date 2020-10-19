Pregnant Anushka Sharma glows in peach dungarees





The mommy-to-be Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli for IPL, 2020 and the preggers has been treating her fans with some stunning picture of her. The ‘Pari’ actress excels in her maternity looks.

Recently, Anushka once again took to Instagram to post a string of photos dressed in a comfy peach dungarees. She captioned the post, “Pocketful of sunshine ????.” Needless to say, she was glowing.

She paired her peach dungarees with white T-shirt. She shuns makeup and donned a simple hairdo. She sported a white Converse sneaker and let her glowing skin to kiss the sun.

Prior to this, Anushka shared picture of her in off-shoulder black swimsuit in the pool.

Celebs like Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Sonali Bendre, Surbhi Jyoti, Tisca Chopra, Tahira Kashyap and many more was full of hearts for Anushka Sharma.







