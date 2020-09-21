Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump in a black monokini





Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli and the ‘Pari’ actress flaunted her baby bump in black monokini. Her pregnancy glow is quite evident.

She captioned it, "'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because... "After all, we are all just walking each other home " - Ram Dass #worldgratitudeday"

Bollywood celebs left comment in the comment section. Mouni Roy said, "Beautiful inside out" while Bhumi Pednekar commented, "So cute." Other celebs like Vikrant Massey, Zareen Khan and more were also commented on the photo.

Earlier also, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her baby bump. She looks down at her baby bump and holding it with a smile. She captioned it, “Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?”

In August, the couple took to their social media handle to announce baby’s arrival in January. The couple is going to become parents in January.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.