Pregnant Anita Hassanandani flaunts baby bump





Actress Anita Hassanandani is enjoying pregnancy period with husband Rohit Reddy in Alibaug and the expected mommy proudly flaunted her baby bump. She shared happy moments with her hubby ad captioned it, “Pati patni aur woh.”

In the pictures, Anita Hassanandani can be seen dressed up in a navy blue co-ord set, while Rohit is casually dressed in black shorts and grey tees.

The pictures received immense love. While Ekta Kapoor and Kanchi Kaul dropped heart-shaped emojis in the comment, Puja Banerjee wrote, “Awwwwwww.”

The couple announced the good news in October by sharing a video. Anita Hassanandani flaunted her baby bump in the video. Prior to the pregnancy announcement video, Anita wrote, ''Tune in this Saturday at 4:00 PM on Triller to find out what’s cooking in the Reddy household.''

In October, the couple celebrated seventh wedding anniversary and babymoon in Lonavala.

Earlier talking about the timing of pregnancy, Anita had said, "Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready."

She also joked, "I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly."

While Rohit said, "It was actually a sign. Dad was in the hospital for almost a month. We were in Goa all along and on the 12th of June, for some reason Anita decided to get a test done because we were in the hospital. Strangely she came back and told me in the ear that ‘I think I’m pregnant’. It was overwhelming."