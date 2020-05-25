Preggers Shikha Singh flaunts baby bump with hubby Karan Shah





‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress Shikha Singh proudly flaunts her baby bump. The picture has her husband Karan Shah and their dog. Sharing the picture, Shikha wrote, “Kisses galore. Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too.” The picture is too cute to handle.

Shikha Singh who enacted the role of Aaliya is expecting her first child with husband Karan Shah. The couple tied the knot in May 2016 and after four years of marital bliss, Shikha and Karan are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Soon after breaking the good news, congratulatory messages from Shikha's industry colleagues started pouring in. Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha and Priyanka Kalantri and many more wished the couple.

Talking to TOI, Shikha revealed that her baby is due in June. “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with Covid-19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling,” she said.

Shikha also said that her family was supposed to fly down to Mumbai to be with her during the delivery but due to the lockdown, that won't be possible. “My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shikha Singh revealed to SpotboyE about keeping her pregnancy a secret for some time. She said, “I didn't plan to keep it a secret but I just wanted some phase of my pregnancy to pass on and then share the news with everyone. But, I didn't want to make it late either by surprising everyone a bit too much. So, I think this was the right time and obviously, my family and close friends knew about it already.”