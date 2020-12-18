Airport Photo: Neha Kakkar not looking pregnant, fans confused





Singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh announced pregnancy by sharing an adorable post. Neha shared a picture on her Instagram account with her husband and she can be seen cuddling her baby bump. She was dressed in a dungaree and her baby bump was quite evident.

She captioned the post, “#KhyaalRakhyaKar”.

“Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu (Now I’ll have to take extra care of you),” Rohanpreet wrote in the comments section.

No sooner Neha shared the good news, congratulatory messages started to pour in.

“Congratulations you both,” wrote singer Kanika Maan. “This cutest couple are about to be the cutest parents! Congrats you two!” another person commented.

However, Neha’s latest airport picture tells a totally different story. She is not looking at all pregnant and her baby bump is also evident. Her airport pictures left her fans in confused state and comments started to pour in.

A fan wrote, "Yah too pet nahi dikh raha." Another one wrote, "She is not looking pregnant in this picture." Some even speculated about her new upcoming song.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot on October 24 in Delhi. They enjoyed their honeymoon in Dubai.

Neha’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar too confirmed the news, he wrote, 'Main mama ban jaaunga,' he wrote.

After marriage, the singer opened up about her hubby, "Life has become more beautiful. I think life becomes more beautiful when your partner is a beautiful human being, is supportive and understanding, which Rohu is. I am very happy. I hope Mata Rani and Waheguru keep us always happy together."



On the work front, Neha Kakkar returned as 'Indian Idol 12' host.

Congratulations to Neha and Rohanpreet!