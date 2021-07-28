Preggers Neha Dhupia steps out for grocery shop, flaunts baby bump





Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia flaunted her baby bump during grocery shop with husband and actor Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr.

On Wednesday afternoon, the family was spotted outside supermarket. She looked simple and elegant in a breezy full-length dress.

The parents-to-be shared the good news on their social media handle.

Neha Dhupia shared the good news by sharing an adorable pic. The photo showed Neha dressed in black outfit and cradling her baby bump. Angad and their daughter Mehr also posed in the pic. The actor is seen holding the baby bump and the little one bending down towards the baby bump.

The pregnant actress captioned the post, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."

No sooner the news was shared, wishes poured in from every corner.

Neha and Angad got married in May 2018 and welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months after their wedding.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the expected mommy said that she was pregnant when Angad Bedi got Covid.

“Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she quips.

Neha, who is due in October said that she has learnt from her first pregnancy, “The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admits Dhupia.

The 40-year-old actress said that no celebration this time and they are mostly staying indoors.

“We’ve been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby,” she gushes.

Neha is worried about the pandemic.

“The one thing that overwhelms me is the world we’re living in. There’s a lot of uncertainty that goes into your head, like are we bringing our child into a safe zone or not. But as a mum, you always have that in our mind, if you’re good enough. These are some of the questions that overwhelm you,” she shares.