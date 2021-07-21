Preggers Neha Dhupia hit the gym, Angad shares pic





Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is expecting her second child with her actor husband Angad Bedi and the mommy-to-be in her initial days of pregnancy is hitting the gym like pro.

Angad Bedi gave us a glimpse of Neha’sworkout session with her instructor. Her baby bump is quite evident in the pic.

Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are going to embrace parenthood for the second time. They announced the good news by sharing an adorable image.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the expected mommy said that she was pregnant when Angad Bedi got Covid.

“Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she quips.

Neha, who is due in October said that she has learnt from her first pregnancy, “The second pregnancy has been different. I’ve got less questions in my mind because I know the beats of it, and why and how the mind and body reacts to it. I always compare it with my first pregnancy. However, the lockdown didn’t make it easier,” admits Dhupia.

The 40-year-old actress said that no celebration this time and they are mostly staying indoors.

“We’ve been treading on with caution a little more this time than before. And mostly staying indoors, making most of the time with Mehr, and gearing her up and the home for the baby,” she gushes.

Married in 2018, Neha and Angad already has a three-year-old daughter, Mehr.