Preggers Kareena wraps of shoot with Aamir Khan





Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up the shoot of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and the preggers shared a lovely picture with her co-star, Aamir Khan. The picture is pure green as it showed Bebo and Mr perfectionist sitting on a chair in a field. Bebo is wearing a simple salwar kameez and the ‘Dabagl’ actor donned a causal outfit. Both engrossed in a hearty conversation.

Sharing a picture on Instagram with Aamir Khan, Kareena wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

'Laal Singh Chaddha' directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao is based on the 1994 American drama Forrest Gump. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2021. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, South star Vijay Sethupathi, and Mona Singh.