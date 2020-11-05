Preggers Kareena, Tara Sutaria, Riddhima enjoy Karwa Chauth family dinner





The Kapoor family gathered under one roof for the Karwa Chauth celebration. The family enjoyed family dinner. Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were part of the celebration.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram to share a family picture. It has Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. While Bebo’s pregnancy glow is quite evident in a pink and white floral outfit, Tara Sutaria, who is dating Aadar Jain could be seen with the family dressed in a traditional outfit. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wrote, “Family dinner #missingafew.”

Meanwhile, Riddhima shared another lovely snaps with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anissa and Nitasha Nanda.





