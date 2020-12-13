Preggers Kareena spotted outside clinic with husband Saif Ali Khan





Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside a clinic in Bandra and Saif played a protective husband to his pregnant wifey. The couple was clicked as they were waiting for their car. When the car arrived, the Nawab opened the door for his wife and then he entered from the other side.

Both Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wore mask as protective measures. While Saif wore a T-shirt and track pants, Kareena wore a loose-fitting dress.

The couple is expecting their second child in March.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child in August. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support”.

After the whole controversy surrounding Taimur’s name, Kareena said that they have not decided on any name. The actress said, “Both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise”.

“Of course, there was trolling but at the same time there was an immense support from the people we were getting, not that trolls matter to us that much but it was our choice. The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” she had said in an interview to Rajdeep Sardesai in 2018.