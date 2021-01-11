Preggers Kareena Kapoor shares lazy Monday morning pic





Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan is on maternity leave and she shared a stunning Monday lazy morning image. The close-up picture of the mommy-to-be is very enchanting and she is dressed in striped kurta pyjama.

She captioned the picture, “Pjs on a Monday what a life.” She added a ‘100’ emoji too. She dons a sweet smile on her face and comfortably rested her face on the pillow.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity fashion is on the top. Meanwhile, she is in her last trimester and is expected to deliver anytime soon. Saif Ali Khan is also on paternity leave and will start the shooting of ‘Tandav’ in March.

On August 12, the couple announced that they are expecting an addition to the family.

Their statement read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. ?? Saif and Kareena”

Saifeena already has a son, Taimur Ali Khan, who was born to the couple on December 20, 2016 and now a new addition will complete their family. Met on the sets of Tashan, the two actors tied the knot in 2012.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.