Preggers Kareena Kapoor returns to Mumbai with Saif, son Taimur





After a month-long shoot in Delhi for Aamir Khan starrer’ Laal Singh Chadha’, pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to Mumbai with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

The family was seen at the airport in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Kareena was seen in a white suit while Saif was in a blue kurta and white pyjamas. Taimur was in a shirt and pants combo, wearing a bright yellow mask.

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. On the last day of the shoot, Bebo shared a picture with the perfectionist in field and wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again,” she wrote. Replying to her post, Aamir wrote, “What are you talking about Kareena? End of journey? No way! I’ve requested Advait to write a few more scenes for us, so we can continue shooting with you.”