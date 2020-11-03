Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Halloween picture





Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi celebrated Halloween day with his group of friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared us a glimpse of the how Taimur celebrated Halloween with his friends.

Taimur looks totally unrecognizable in the black outfit. he applied black paint on his face. Kareena thanked her friend for the amazing Halloween party and wrote, “Thank you Reenz for the most amazing Halloween party... the best.”

While Kareena posed with all the mommies. She looked simply while elegant in a maternity outfit, proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi.







