Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan shares flight pic





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan returned to Mumbai after wrapping up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. Bebo can be seen in white salwar kameez with matching white mask. She shared a flight picture in which she is seen looking into the window.

The actress captioned photo of her gazing through the window plane, she wrote, “Mask pehniye aur bahar dekhiye.”.

Punit Malhotra, who directed Kareena in’ Gori Tere Pyaar Mein’ commented on the post, "Breaking the net, ma'am."

The 39-year-old actress returned to Mumbai with Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi after spending a month outside Mumbai. She shot in Chandigarh, Delhi and also spend some time at Pataudi Palace before dashing off to Mumbai.