Preggers Kareena Kapoor invites family for lunch at her new home





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan very soon has bought a new house in Mumbai and the family recently shifted to their new home. The pregnant actress cane be seen spending some quality time with her elder sister and actress Karisma Kapoor and family members.

Karisma Kapoor shared a picture of the family time at Bebo’s new home. Karisma captioned the post saying, “Saturday afternoon pose #lunch #familylove.”

While Kareena wrote, "Saturday guff" on her Instagram story. She added in the caption: "Favourite people" and "it's a good day."

The picture showed heavily pregnant Bebo dressed in blue kaftan sitting in a couch surrounded by family. Karisma Kapoor, sister-in-law Anissa Malhotra, Natasha Nanda and aunt Rima Jain. Karisma was dressed in an oversized t-shirt and a printed skirt.

Saifeena will welcome their second child soon and they wanted a big space for their two kids. Randhir Kapoor opened up about Saifeena’s new abode, he told TOI, “Yup, they are moving into a new house. It has been done up and it was bought a few years ago. They are moving in but I am not aware of the date as yet.”

The couple new home has an extensive library as Saif loves reading, a gorgeous terrace, a little nursery for their two kids, spacious rooms. The design of their new abode is being done by designer Darshini Shah, who earlier designed the couple’s Fortune Heights’ home.

In few weeks, Saif and Kareena will welcome their second child. They have a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.