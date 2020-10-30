Preggers Kareena Kapoor gets ‘Maalish’ from mom Babita





Kareena Kapoor Khan is five months pregnant and she is pampered by her mom and veteran actor Babita. On Friday, Bebo shared an image in which she is seen relaxing on a couch and getting message from her mother Babita.

The 40-year-old actor captioned the photo, "Maa ke haath ka... maalish”. The actress was dressed in an all comfy white printed gown, while her mother donned an orange-white striped shirt.

The ‘3 Idiots’ closest pal and her sister Karisma Kapoor dropped comment on Kareena’s post. Malaika wrote, "So Sweet." Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart emoticons. Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and others also loved Kareena's photo. Sister Karisma Kapoor too dropped heart emotions.

Kareena is expecting her second child with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple already has a four-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

On the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of Aamir Khan starrer, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.