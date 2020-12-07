Preggers Kareena Kapoor bids good-bye to Palampur





Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan Pataudi bade good-bye to Palampur she is heading back to Mumbai with Saif and their son Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi after a long stay in the hills.

She joined her husband in Himachal Pradesh where he is shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’.

Sharing her picture from Palampur, Bebo wrote, "Bye bye Palampur. What a brilliant experience... and hello Mumbaiii... I’m coming home."

Malaika Arora commented on the post saying, "The hills will miss u."

Arjun Kapoor also shared a post on Instagram, thanking the hotel staff for their hospitality.