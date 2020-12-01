Preggers Anushka Sharma performs ‘Sirsasana’ with Virat’s help





Kudos to pregnant Anushka Sharma. The actress, who is heavily pregnant does sirsasana with the help of her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. Anushka is a fitness freak and she regularly perform yoga. Pregnancy did not stop her from practicing yoga and even in her third trimester, the actress is doing the most difficult headstand yoga with ease.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma wrote, “As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance ??, to be extra safe.” (sic)

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January 2021. Before ging for maternity leave, the actress is wrapping her shoots.