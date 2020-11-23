Preggers Anushka Sharma enjoys ‘Chai Time’ with Dad





Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli enjoys tea time with her parents. The pregnant actress shared a chilling picture of her on her balcony dressed in a pastel pink dress. Anushka looks refreshing and her baby glow is quite evident. She sports a silver bindi, light lip shade and donned million-dollar smile on her face.

“When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won't because - daughter !”

Anushka and Virat returned to India few days ago from Dubai. At the IPL 2020, Anushka was seen throughout cheering for her hubby and RCB team.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will welcome their first child in January. The cricketer has taken paternity leave to be with his wife.

In August, the couple announced the good news, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021”, Anushka captioned pic of her with Virat Kohli flaunting baby bump.