Preggers Anushka Sharma celebrates Diwali at home with Virat Kohli





Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli had a sit at home and eat Diwali with her hubby. For the intimate Diwali with Virat, the mommy-to-be chose to wear a complete white outfit.

“Got all dressed up to sit at home and eat. And it was great. Hope you all had a beautiful Diwali”, Anushka Sharma captioned her two pictures in two different poses.

While wishing ‘Happy Diwali’ to all, the ‘Pari’ actress shared a Diya picture. She also shared a picture of a plate of hand sanitizer decorated with flowers "Hand sanitizers also part of the decoration. The times we are living in," Anushka captioned the picture. She shared a corner of her home decorated with flowers and diyas.

Recently, the couple returned from Dubai after the IPL match.

Anushka, who is going to be mother for the first time said that motherhood was ‘humbling’. Sharing a picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram, “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?” Virat showered love on the photo and commented, “My whole world in one frame.”