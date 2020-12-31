Preggers Anita Hassanandani cradles her baby bump in black monokini





Television actress Anita Hassanandani is expecting her first child with hubby Rohit Reddy and the mommy-to-be often shares her pictures and views from pregnancy journey. The most recent picture shared by Anita showed her dressed in a black monokini and cradling her baby bump. Her pregnancy glow was quite evident.

The preggers captioned the image, ‘They got it all wrong...We women are the real “HEROES” End of story.” The photo shared by the actress immediately went viral. Her husband Rohit Reddy commented, “Now that u r in the proper attire, lets go to Goa.”. Her ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ former co-star, Karan Patel wrote, “Totally agree.” Raj Singh Arora also commented, “Always”

In June this year, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy got to know that they are going to be parents. No sooner, the expected parents shared the good news, congratulatory wishes started to pour in.

Anita shared a video with the caption, "Embarking on a new journey... The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention."

Producer and Anita’s close friend Ekta Kapoor hosted a baby shower for the couple which was attended by a host of television celebrities like Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D’Souza, Sanaya Irani and others.

Earlier, Anita had shared a video, in which she talked about being ‘absolutely ready’ to start a family. She had said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had then jokingly added, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”



