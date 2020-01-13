Pregger Kalki Koechlin flaunts baby bump pic with feet up





Pregger Kalki Koechlin has shared her baby bump picture with her feet up. The ‘Dev D’ actress is expected to deliver her baby this month.

Sharing the monochrome picture on Instagram, Kalki wrote, “Need to put my feet up. Quite literally. #swellings #pregnancy #longdays.” The heavily pregnant actress can be seen lying on the bed dressed in a crop top and shorts with her legs leaning on the window in an upward position.

Fans commented on her baby bump picture, A fan wrote, “Best wishes angel” while another commented, “Enjoy ur pregnancy ..stay blessed always @kalkikanmani.” One more fan said, “Have a safe pregnancy and delivery. Do your best at the hardest job in the world. Always remember you are sculpting them each moment of your life you spend with them.” One simply wrote, “Love that baby bump”.

Kalki, who is expecting her first child from partner Guy Hershberg, gave us a glimpse of her baby bump from her latest magazine photoshoot. The ‘Dev D’ actor looked stunning in the image and proudly flaunted her baby bump.

Earlier, Kalki revealed in an interview that it is an unplanned pregnancy and she had no plan to marry Guy anytime soon.

“This pregnancy was unexpected. We thought we would have a child in around two years but since it happened earlier, we don’t want that to be the pressure to get married. When we feel the time is right, we will decide. Marriage for me is only for practical purposes like in terms of registering it for the sake of the child, for the schooling. I’m not too keen on it from a religious perspective. Neither of our families are pressurising us,” she said.

Revealing her pregnancy, Kalki said that she is already feeling the change in her and that the pregnancy has made her more patient.

"I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person. I still want to work but it is less about the rat race and more about nurturing oneself through one's work. It becomes about infusing concentration and energy inward," she said.

The 35-year-old further revealed that she plans to give birth to her baby via water delivery. Preparing for her water delivery, Kalki Koechlin has already started preparing for it. Kalki is now spending time listening to Guy's music - who is a pianist, going for walks with him and doing yoga. She has also reduced the use of mobile phones.

On the work front, the actress is frequently seen in a number of web series like 'Sacred Games 2' and 'Made in Heaven'.



