Pre-Valentine's Day eve: Love is the air for Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor





Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating for quite sometime and the couple has been setting couple goals everytime. They are vocal about their relationship and has been sharing lovey-dovey images often on their social media handles.

After ringing in Christmas and New Year together in Goa, Malaika and Arjun made sure that they celebrate Valentine’s Day together.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ took to her Instagram account to share a glimpse of her Valentine's day eve date night with the ‘Ishaaqzaade’ actor. Arjun Kapoor can be seen donning a black tee that reads as, “Love Is In The Air.” The actor’s back is towards the camera. It clearly indicates that the lovebirds will be celebrating Valentine’s Day together.

Confirming his relationship with Malaika Arora, Arjun had earlier told Filmfare, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable.”

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The ex-couple has a son together named Arhaan.