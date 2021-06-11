Pratyusha got to know about my bisexuality after we broke up, Vikas Gupta





Television producer and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Vikas Gupta made a shocking revelation that late actress Pratyusha Banerjee came to know about his sexual orientation after they broke up.

Vikas further said that only two women that he has ever dated knew about his sexual orientation. While one was Pratyusha, he refused to name the second person.

"Pratyusha got to know about it after we broke up. We were together for a short span. The break-up reason would be that some people spoke bad about me to her. But I don't want to get into the details as she is no more. I was very angry with her after the break-up. I avoided her when I saw her on the road once. She called me to ask that how could I do that. I liked Pratyusha. I wanted to do a big project with her. Alas," he said.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actress committed suicide in 2016 and her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was accused of abetment to suicide. Talking about him, Vikas said, "The visual I remember of Rahul Raj Singh is he was eating chips outside the hospital (when Pratyusha had died by suicide). I entered to see that Makrand Malhotra was around and he was calling up people. Pratyusha had dated Makrand (before Rahul) and that was the sweetest relationship of her life."

In 2019, Vikas had paid tribute to Pratyusha on her third death anniversary. "Today is 1st of April and Everytime I hear it's April fool's day instead if smiling which I did, I think of you #Pratyusha I remember the call which I thought was a prank call and it reminds me of the 20 mins I sat alone looking at you. no one was there. Mak was running around outside trying to sort things and figure things (Good Man) others were yet to know that you have gone."

"You were a star that left our universe too soon. This world is cruel and every year i learn more. I am sorry i wasn't there when you needed. Yes you never asked for help but this world is a little like that even when help is asked no one comes forward. We see signs but we avoid them. I really hope you are in a better place," he added.