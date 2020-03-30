Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar’s marriage hits the rocks





Bollywood actor and Raj Babbar’s son Prateik Babbar’s marriage with Sanya Sagar hit the rock. The couple is not going great guns and their marriage is on the verge of ending.

After dating for few years, Prateik married Sanya Sagat the daughter of BSP leader on January 23, 2019. In the period of quarantine, Prateik and Sanya were living separately.

When Prateik was asked about the same, he said, "Nothing like that".

Sanya was also absent from Babbar’s Holi celebrations or Raj Babbar's Anniversary dinner.

Lately, Prateik and Sanya have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The actor has also removed the honeymoon pictures from his Instagram account.

Prateik Babbar earlier dated Amy Jackson.