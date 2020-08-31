Pranab Mukherjee dies: Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty and other pay tribute





Former President of India and a great politician and Bharat Ratna wonner Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday evening. He was 84 and was undergoing treatment at the Army’s Research and Referral (RR) Hospital for lung infection. The nation mourned the departure of the great leader. Our Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to express their heartfelt condolence.

Ajay Devgn wrote, “India loses a great statesman & respected leader My condolences to the family. #PranabMukherjee”.

Actor Taapsee Pannu remembered how warmly he hosted the team of Pink over dinner. “Had the honour of meeting him, watching #Pink in his presence , followed by a very warmly hosted dinner for the entire team. Can never forget the experience, his kind words n gesture that day. You will be missed sir #PranabMukherjee,” she wrote.

Ritesih Deshmukh wrote, “Deeply Saddened!! A big loss for India. Former President of India Hon Shri #PranabMukherjee Sir will be forever remembered for his work & contribution for the development of India. My deepest condolences to @ABHIJIT_LS ji, the entire family & his millions of followers.”

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of former president Shri Pranab Mukherjee! My condolences to his family . Yet another Loss in 2020. #RIP”

Randeep Hooda: “Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti”.

Kangana Ranaut: “Such terrible news, he will be etched in our memories as one of the finest leaders and an absolute gentleman #PranabMukherjee”.

Lata Mangeshkar: Deeply saddened to hear Pranab da Mukherjee passed away. Our former President, a Bharat Ratna and a thorough gentleman. We shared a very warm and cordial relationship. Heartfelt condolences to the family.

Raveena Tandon: Saddened to learn about demise of Former President of India, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences and prayers for peace of the departed soul. #PranabMukherjee @CitiznMukherjee Om Shanti