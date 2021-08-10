Prakash Raj meets with an accident, to undergo surgery





Veteran actor Prakash Raj met with an accident and he will undergo surgery in Hyderabad. He suffered a tiny fracture which needed to be operated. Prakash Raj is flying to Hyderabad for treatment.

He wrote on Twitter: "A small fall.. a tiny fracture.. flying to Hyderabad into the safe hands of my friend Dr Guruvareddy for a surgery. I will be fine nothing to worry .. keep me in your thoughts."

As soon as he shared the news, good wishes poured in for the veteran actor.

One Twitter user said, "Get well soon." Another said, "Wishing you a successful surgery and speedy recovery." A third wrote, "Get well soon, sir. We always want to see you on the screen, not on a hospital bed."

His colleagues also wished him speedy recovery. Telugu actor-producer Bandla Ganesh and director Naveen Mohamedali send recovery wishes to the talented actor.

Bandla Ganesh wrote on Twitter: "Take care Anna anything urgent please call. We are with you." Naveen said: Wishing you a speedy recovery @prakashraaj."

On the professional front, he has a number of other films in the pipeline including like Major, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa, Annaatthe, Enemy, Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Ponniyin Selvan.