Prabhu Deva set to tie the knot again





According to the latest grapevine, noted choreographer, director and actor Prabhu Deva is all set to tie the knot again. Nine years after separating from wife Ramlatha, he is going to marry again.

Earlier, report surfaced that Prabhu Deva is dating his niece and is planning to get married soon. However, no official announcement has been made.

Prabhu Deva was earlier married to Ramlatha. The couple had three children together but sadly in 2008, he lost his eldest son Vishal who was 12-years-old then due to brain tumour in Chennai.

The ace choreographer also dated southern actress Nayantara but was in a live-in relationship with her. But the couple reportedly separated. However, in 2012, Nayantara announced that she has broken up with him. Prabhu’s former wife also moved to the court against their relationship

On the work front, he is directing ‘Radhe’ featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others.