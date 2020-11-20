Prabhu Deva secretly married to physiotherapist in Mumbai?





Ace choreographer cum filmmaker Prabhu Deva has tied the knot with Bihar-based physiotherapist in September. The wedding took place at Prabhudheva's Mumbai residence, Green Acres in September. The couple is currently residing in Chennai. He has managed to keep his wedding under wraps for few months.

Reportedly, Prabhu Deva met the physiotherapist months ago to treat his back problem. He developed liking for the physiotherapist. They dated for few months and finally got married in September.

Last week, reports surfaced that Prabhudheva is all set to marry his niece. A source told IndiaToday.in, "No, those reports are false. Prabhudheva married a physiotherapist and she is not his niece. At present, they are in Chennai."

Earlier, report suggested that Prabhu Deva is dating his niece and is planning to get married soon. However, no official announcement has been made.

Prabhu Deva was earlier married to Ramlatha. The couple had three children together but sadly in 2008, he lost his eldest son Vishal who was 12-years-old then due to brain tumour in Chennai.

The ace choreographer also dated southern actress Nayantara but was in a live-in relationship with her. But the couple reportedly separated. However, in 2012, Nayantara announced that she has broken up with him. Prabhu’s former wife also moved to the court against their relationship

On the work front, he is directing ‘Radhe’ featuring Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and others.