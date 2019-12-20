Post CAA tweet, Parineeti Chopra throws out of ‘Beti Bachao’ ambassador





Parineeti Chopra’s tweet on CAA after chaos at Jamila Milia Islamia University and Aligrah Muslim University on Sunday did not go well with Haryana Government and she is removed from‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Campaign.



The actress tweeted after the violence, “If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC”.

Haryana Government and CM Manohar Lal Khattar is supporting CAA had urged authorities to take strict actions against the protestors.

However, official sources hinted that no formal order has been issued for her removal.

“You can’t suppress their voice by removing her from brand ambassador,” senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted on Thursday. Haryana Congress president and Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja tweeted, “With such low level tactics, the BJP can’t suppress the voice of our daughters.”

However, state BJP spokesperson Raman Malik said that the appointment or removal for a particular welfare scheme is right of the government. “Brand ambassador is not a permanent assignment. It is possible that the Gandhi family is the Congress’s perpetual brand ambassador. (Those who are leveling allegations) are unemployed people of Congress who don’t have any work),” Malik added.

A media report earlier had quoted Haryana CM’s Advisor on Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, Yogender Malik, as saying that “as per my information, Parineeti Chopra is no longer our brand ambassador”. When contacted by The Indian Express, Malik just said, “She participated in just one function in Gurgaon in July 2015 when the government had announced her nomination for the responsibility of Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign brand ambassador.”