Post 14-day quarantine, Kanika Kapoor to be interrogated by police





Kanika Kapoor, who recently discharged from hospital after she tested negative for Covid-19 will be interrogated by police. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer has been booked for negligence. for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant.

The FIR was registered against at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey.



"An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told PTI.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer.

After sixth tests, Kanika was tested negative and now she is at her Lucknow home with her family.

According to a Times of India report, quoting BT, the singer will be interrogated after she completes her quarantine.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central, Lucknow, as saying, “On the basis of the CMO’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kapoor on charges of negligently committing an act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, a malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life, and disobeying an order duly promulgated by a public servant.”