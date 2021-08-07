Pornography case: Raj Kundra’s bail plea rejected





Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe’s bail application was dismissed by the Bombay High Court on Saturday (August 7, 2021). Kundra had filed a writ petition in the court calling his arrest 'illegal'.

Responding to Kundra’s writ petition, the public prosecutor stated that he is a British citizen and destroying the evidence in the case against him and he might do the same in future.

During the court proceedings, the investigating officer had told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Raj's laptop.

“There was a PowerPoint presentation (PPT) on Kundra’s laptop with details of the Hotshots app. The PPT has financial projections, marketing strategies and what the app is all about,” police informed the court.

Police added that a film script with explicit content was also found on Kundra’s personal laptop.

“Kundra has deleted his icloud contents,” police said adding they “cannot be mute spectators of a potential crime if the accused does not co-operate and tries to destroy evidence.”

On July 19th, Raj Kundra was arrested from his residence on pornography case. He is accused of making porn movies and circulating them on apps.

On July 27th, Raj was sent to 14 days judicial custody.