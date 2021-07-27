Pornography case: Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody for 14 days





Businessman and Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thrope judicial custody has been extended up to 14 days. He was arrested on July 19th from his Mumbai residence in a case related to creation of pornographic films and publishing through various apps.

Kundra moved the court for bail plea and it will be heard on Wednesday. His judicial custody was supposed to end today but crime branch moved the court for extension and it was agreed.

According to the sources, Raj expected his arrest after nine others were arrested in the porn case in March and since then he spoiled all the evidences. “Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When Crime Branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it,” they said.

A financial auditor has been appointed by the crime branch to investigate Raj and Shilpa’s funds. “In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from ‘Hotshots’ and ‘Bolly Fame’ app used to come into this account”. They will also investigate whether the money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

On last Monday, Raj Kundra was arrested from his residence in related to porn case. He has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He has been sent to police custody till July 27.