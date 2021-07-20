Porn video racket: Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 23





Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai police on Monday night in pornography case. Police has substantial proof about Raj making porn videos and publishing them through apps.

Raj and his business partner Ryan Thorap have been sent to police custody till July 23 by the Killa Court in Mumbai. The former has been named the key conspirator in the racket. According to police, he has made good amount of money from the racket.

Raj’s phone has been seized and some of his electronic devices are sent to forensics for investigation. Apart from this, foreign currency too has been seized from the businessman.

The Mumbai Police told the court that Raj Kundra’s custody is essential to go ahead with the probe.

However, Kundra’s lawyer informed the court that his client had already sold his company to a man named Pradeep Bakshi for $25,000. But the cell found that Raj is still in the WhatsApp group and used to take part in the day-to-day dealings, including planning of script.

Kaushal Mor, Kundra’s lawyer, said: “Both accused have been produced in court…both have been sent to police custody till July 23. There is no concrete proof, the allegations are vague…Police has not produced any material to suggest that there was any pornographic material involved.”

The case against him was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.The case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station in suburban Mumbai. The FIR was lodged by a woman against Raj.

Raj Kundra is an ardent social media user and he often shares deepfake video with his actress wife Shilpa Shetty.