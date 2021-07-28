Porn case: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s bail plea denied





Today Mumbai court has denied the bail application of businessman Raj Kundra, who is the prime accused of pornography case. His aide Ryan Thorpe's bail plea was also rejected by the court.

Objecting the decision of the court, Kundra's lawyer said, "Is Raj Kundra a terrorist?"

The public prosecutor opposed the bail plea and said that Raj is an influential person and his release can disturb the investigation

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband was arrested on July 19th for making porn movies and circulation them though various apps. His mobiles and electronic gadgets were seized by the crime branch for investigation.

Raj has been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. He was sent to judicial custody till July 27. On July 28, the Bombay High Court will hear the bail application of Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra and his aide were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.