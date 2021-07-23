Porn film racket: Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 27





Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s police custody extended till July 27th. On Monday night, Raj was arrested from his residence in a case related to making porn movies and publishing through various mobile apps. First, he was sent to police custody till July 23 and today it extended to July 27th.

He was arrested along with his business associate Ryan Thorpe.

ANI tweeted: Police suspect that money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated, Mumbai Police tells Court.

Maharashtra: Businessman Raj Kundra & one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till 27th July, ANI tweeted.

According to ANI: Police produced Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe before Magistrate Court and sought 7 days further police custody, in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films

Kundra was booked under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.