Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested in assault case, gets bail





Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay gets bail for molesting, threatening and assaulting his wife Poonam Pandey. On Tuesday evening, Judicial magistrate first class Shanoor Audi granted bail to Sam on a surety of Rs 20,000, an official said.

Poonam had filed a police complaint claiming that her husband had assaulted her and threatened her with dire consequences, he said.

“Pandey filed a complaint late Monday night claiming her husband Sam Bombay had molested her, and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested,” Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station said, according to PTI. Medical tests will be conducted.

When Spotboye contacted Pandey, she refused to comment. “I am not in the right state of mind. I will talk to you soon and answer all the queries,” she said.

The couple are in Canacona village of South Goa for a film shoot.

After two years of courtship, Poonam and Sam got married at their home in Bandra in the presence of close friends and family members in attendance. Sharing a picture from their wedding, she wrote on Instagram, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

In July this year, the sexy siren got engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay. The actress proudly flaunted her engagement ring.

On July 23, Poonam Pandey’s boyfriend, took to his Instagram account to share the news of their engagement. Sharing a picture with her fiancée, the man exclaimed, "We finally did it!" (sic)

Pandey commented on the post by writing, "Best feeling," followed by a red heart.