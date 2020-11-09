Poonam Pandey, husband Sam arrested in Goa over obscene video





Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay arrested in Goa for shooting obscene video at a dam in the Canacona town of South Goa. The place is considered as public premises and shooing obscene video at public places is a crime. The couple was later released on bail on surety of Rs 20,000 each.

They were given bail by the judicial magistrate first class, Canacona, on Thursday night. They were granted conditional bail. As per the conditions of the bail, they cannot leave Goa without the permission of the court and have to report to the police station for six days.

“During the investigation the alleged video clip was seized and relevant sections of IT Act, sections related to trespass and the Indecent Representation of Women Act were added to the case,” said Pankaj Singh, SP, South Goa.

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay were asked to remain in Goa till the investigation is complete. “The investigation has revealed that the couple had sneaked into the dam during the early hours on October 31 where they shot the objectionable clip,” the SP said in a statement.