Sexy siren Poonam Pandey gets engaged to boyfriend Sam Bombay. The actress proudly flaunted her engagement ring.

On July 23, Poonam Pandey's boyfriend, took to his Instagram account to share the news of their engagement. Sharing a picture with her fiancée, the man exclaimed, "We finally did it!" (sic)

Pandey commented on the post by writing, "Best feeling," followed by a red heart.

Poonam Pandey’s Instagram handle has many lovey-dovey images of her with her boyfriend.

This year on March 11, Sam Bombay also wished Poonam adorably on her birthday. Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple.