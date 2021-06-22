Poonam Pandey denies expecting first child with husband Sam Bombay





Report is doing all the round on net that the stripping queen and actress Poonam Pandey is expecting her first child with her director husband Sam Bombay. It is said that Poonam is six weeks pregnant

Speaking to Zoom, Poonam said, “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”

The couple tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in the attendance of their close friends and family members in Bandra. She announced the news of her wedding with a wedding photo and captioned it, “Here’s looking forward to seven lifetimes with you.”

During their honeymoon, Poonam Pandey accused her husband of assaulting her physically. She has filed police complaint against her husband and has decided to end her marriage with him. He was arrested and later granted bail on a surety of Rs 20,000.

However, she reconciled with her husband and informed the same to her fans. The actress said, 'We are sorted. I saved my marriage. Agar kisi se pyar kia hai toh aap itni jaldi give up kaise kar sakte ho (if you love someone, then how can you give up so soon)? I understand problems hoti hain but chance banta hai, if you have loved someone (I agree problems can occur, but one chance must be given).'

Speaking to a leading daily, Poonam said that she and Sam ‘love each other too much’. She said, “We are trying to iron out things and have more or less sorted it all out. We are back together. You know what? We both love each other too much. We are madly in love. And, which shaadi does not have its ups and downs?” He, meanwhile, said that the entire matter was ‘blown out of proportion’.