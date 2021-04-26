Pooja Hegde tests positive for Covid-19, under home isolation





Bollywood actor Pooja Hedge, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Mohenjo Daro’ has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She is in home isolation.

“Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love & support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe & take care,” the actress wrote.

Fans sends recovery wishes to Pooja Hegde. ”Wishing you a very speedy recovery, mam” one of her fans wrote.

Pooja had recently crossed 13 million followers on Instagram and she thanked her fans for the milestone. She wrote, "13 million! Aahhhh... Thank you my lovelies...sending all of you big squishy hugs...muahh."

On the work front, the ‘Housefull 4’ actress has Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, Acharya, Cirkus and Thalapathy 65 in her kitty.

Here’s wishing the actress a speedy recovery!