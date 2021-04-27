Pooja Chopra tests positive for Covid-19, quarantined herself





‘Commando’ actress Pooja Chopra has been tested positive for Covid-19 and the actress has quarantined herself at home.

In the post, the ‘Aiyaary’ actress requested everyone to stay indoors and those who came in contact with her in recent times to get tested.

On Instagram, Pooja Chopra issued an official statement. Her statement reads: “This is to inform you that I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Following the guidelines of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself.” The actress added, “Request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last one week to get tested. I also request everyone to stay indoors. This is the time we come together as a nation, corporate with the authorities and help as many people as we can. As I have, despite my limitations coz every bit matters”. The actress requested the social media users to not put out leads/ information that are either dead or non-verified. She said it does more harm than good. She asked her fans to stay safe and strong. Most importantly, Chopra asked everyone to mask up and concluded her statement with “This too shall pass”.

The second wave of Covid-19 has badly hit the country. Infection and death rate are surging every day.