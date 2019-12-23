Pooja Bhatt celebrates 3 years of sobriety on Instagram





It’s been three years Pooja Bhatt quits alcohol and today she celebrates three years of sobriety on Instagram. Sharing a picture of cross, Pooja wrote, “‘Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free’ (John 8:32) Three years sober today. Gratitude to the universe and the hand that guides me. Grateful for this new life, for new perspective and renewed capacity to look myself and life squarely in the eye. #threeyearssober #sobriety #clarity #vulnerability #strength #onedayatatime #onestepatatime”.

In 2016 before Christmas, Pooja Bhatt bade goodbye to alcohol. The ‘Sadak’ actress also posted a motivational message in which she is seen wearing black coloured clothes and holding a white coloured cup. She wrote,” Two years & ten months sober today... time to reflect on the past & absorb the now… Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues, know that you’re not alone. If I could do it, you can too. And if you flounder or fall, pick yourself up and keep going. The rewards are multiple in more ways than one!”

Pooja Bhatt has always been vocal about her addiction.

On the work front, Pooja Bhatt is making a comeback with ‘Sadak 2’ opposite Sanjay Dutt co-starring Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The sequel is being directed by Mahesh Bhatt.