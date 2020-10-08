Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F rings in Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday in Dubai





Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F celebrated Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday in Dubai.

Aaishvary's mother Smita Thackeray shared a glimpse of the celebration and mentioned that Alaya was a part of the birthday bash too. Smita also shared a video of her son cutting cake at a restaurant in Dubai, surrounded by friends.

In January, Aaishvary Thackeray also attended the premiere of Alaya’s debut Bollywood film, ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ and he was also part of Alaya’s 22nd birthday celebration.